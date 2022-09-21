Bankers bonus boost will help growth, Truss says

Prime Minister Liz Truss was asked about allowing bankers to get bigger bonuses while many people were struggling to pay their energy bills.

Speaking in New York, she told BBC political editor Chris Mason, she was "absolutely prepared" to take "difficult decisions" to make the UK economy more competitive.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.