Labour leader Keir Starmer has asked the new PM if she was going to make working people "foot the bill for decades to come" in order to freeze energy prices, despite the "excessive" profits of oil and gas firms.

At her first PMQs since her appointment, Liz Truss said her speech in the Commons on Thursday would give people "certainly" over the help from the government.

Live: Truss and Starmer clash on energy and tax cuts at first PMQs