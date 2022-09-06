A Green MP has attacked the government for allowing water firms to go on discharging sewage into rivers and seas.

Caroline Lucas said ministers were "going backwards" over pollution, and water firms had made a "staggering" £50bn in dividends for shareholders.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said previous administrations had "failed to give adequate priority" to the issue, but this government had a long-term plan, while an immediate ban on discharges would see sewage backing up in people's homes.