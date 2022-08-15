Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he won't apologise for being on holiday with his wife and children. He said he had two very "important jobs" - being leader of the opposition and being a dad.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir was asked if he should have spoken about his party's plans for the cost of living crisis sooner.

Presenter Sally Nugent challenged him after Gordon Brown made remarks in the Guardian about politicians going on holiday during crises.