Rishi Sunak explains his plans to help with energy costs
Rishi Sunak has set out further details of his plan to help poorer households with energy bills over the winter.
In a BBC interview, the Tory leadership candidate said he would make further payments to low-income households and pensioners.
He said it was too early to put a precise figure on the extra payments, or how much they would cost to deliver.
However, he suggested they would compensate for a projected £400 increase in bills compared to predictions earlier this year.
Pushed on whether the extra payments would cost a "few billion" or over £10bn, he replied: "It's much closer to former than the latter".