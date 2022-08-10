Martin Lewis: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss must set out energy bill plans
Martin Lewis, founder of the Money Saving Expert website has urged both candidates for the Conservative leadership to set out detailed plans for helping people with rising energy bills.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said rising prices were a “national crisis on the scale we saw in the pandemic, we are currently in that position of watching the beds in European hospitals and doing nothing about it”.
He argued that action should not wait until the new prime minister takes office.