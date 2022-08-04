My 'abolish the monarchy' comments were wrong - Truss

The studio audience could be heard laughing after the foreign secretary was reminded about her previous calls for the monarchy to be abolished.

Liz Truss said the Queen has been "far too polite" to raise the comments made at the 1994 Liberal Democrat conference, when she was 19-years-old.

The Tory leadership hopeful was being interviewed by host Kay Burley in another TV event that saw her and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak taking questions from Conservative party members.

Footage courtesy of the Sky News Debate – The Battle for Number 10