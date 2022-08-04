Sunak quizzed over view that he is 'too rich' to be PM

Rishi Sunak said that his policies as ex-chancellor were designed to help the most vulnerable with their bills.

He said that Liz Truss' plan to scrap the NHS levy would not help poorer people, but his policies were specifically targeted towards vulnerable people.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley had asked him about the "perception" from some voters that he was too rich to be the PM.

The Tory leadership hopeful was being interviewed in another TV event that saw him and Liz Truss taking questions from Conservative party members.

Footage courtesy of Sky News