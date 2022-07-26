The latest Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has been cancelled after the presenter fainted on air.

The Sun and TalkTV debate, hosted by journalist Kate McCann, abruptly halted after a loud crash was heard.

Ms Truss was seen looking towards the floor, and ran over to where the journalist had been stood.

TalkTV said McCann is "fine" but that the channel had been given medical advice not to continue.

