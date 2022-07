The SNP Westminster leader calls on the prime minister to reflect on his time in office and his "disdain" for Scotland.

After listing his views of Boris Johnson's government, Blackford said this administration "should have had its last day a long time ago".

Johnson accused Blackford of "trying to break up the greatest country in the world", adding that the personal attacks were a "load of tosh".

