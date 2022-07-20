Despite coming second in previous rounds, Penny Mordaunt has failed to make it into the final two candidates in the race for the Conservative Party leadership.

Mordaunt will not be able to contest the next stage - a ballot of 160,000 Tory Party members.

Sir Graham Brady announced that Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss came top in Wednesday's ballot.

The new Tory leader and UK prime minister will be announced when Parliament sits again on 5 September.