Boris Johnson has said schools, transport and the NHS should stay open "as far as possible" during the heatwave.

The UK Prime Minister said it was important to think back to the decision to open up the country after coronavirus, and balance the risk with the need to keep society open.

Addressing his last cabinet meeting as leader, Boris Johnson also said it "may be sometimes unfashionable" but being the first major economy to aim for net zero emissions was the "right thing to do".

Live: Battle for second place as Tory race intensifies