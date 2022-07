Liz Truss said she was ready to be prime minister "from day one" as she launched her leadership bid.

Ms Truss is one of six candidates left in the running.

She spoke about her childhood, adding it was not a "traditional Conservative background" and explained why she went into politics.

Tory leadership race: Liz Truss to set out pitch to become PM

Live: Truss makes pitch to be PM as she trails Mordaunt