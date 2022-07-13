Senior Tory MPs have told Panorama's Laura Kuenssberg about claims of a coordinated campaign to bring down Boris Johnson.

Jacob Rees Mogg said the resignations of Conservative ministers had been "orchestrated", while Nadine Dorries claimed a "coup" had taken place.

But Sajid Javid said he had told the prime minister before anyone else about him quitting as health secretary and there had not been "any single discussion" with others.

READ: The inside story of Boris Johnson's downfall

WATCH: Panorama - The inside story of Boris Johnson's downfall