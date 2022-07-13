The British people are “fed up” with politicians not delivering, unfilled promises and divisive politics, Penny Mordaunt has said.

The Tory leadership candidate said it was time to admit that Whitehall was “broken”, and pledged to make it “look and feel very different, very fast” through modernisation.

Launching her campaign, the former defence secretary plans to “slash” VAT on fuel at the pump, and raise tax thresholds for lower earners.

