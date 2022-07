Ian Blackford has said whoever wins the Tory leadership race, "Scotland loses" - adding the new PM would "make Genghis Khan look like a moderate”.

The SNP Westminster leader also criticised the "awful candidates" and their policies.

Boris Johnson said he was proud to have worked with the Scottish government, and using an independence referendum slogan, said "we are much, much better together".

