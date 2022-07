Boris Johnson has said he is "proud" of the leadership he had given, adding he would be "leaving soon with my head held high".

He also suggested this may be his last PMQs session as his successor "could be declared by acclamation".

There will be one a session of PMQs next Wednesday before Parliament goes into recess. The new Tory leader should be in place as the Commons sits again in September.

Live: Johnson at PMQs: I'm leaving with my head held high