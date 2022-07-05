Opposition MPs heckled and laughed as the paymaster general explained Boris Johnson's handling of the Chris Pincher claims.

Michael Ellis said the prime minister had acted with "probity at all times".

But William Wragg, a vice-chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs, said the government line "changes seemingly by the hour" and said it appeared to have "lost its sense of direction".

