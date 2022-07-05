The deputy prime minister has said "it's news to me" that Boris Johnson was briefed on a "specific" complaint of inappropriate behaviour by MP Chris Pincher.

Dominic Raab, who was foreign secretary and Mr Pincher's boss when the allegations were investigated in 2019, was responding to a letter written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards by civil servant Simon McDonald, which addresses "inaccurate claims" by 10 Downing Street regarding the complaints and that the PM "was briefed in person".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Raab said that he followed the proper process and did not lead to a formal disciplinary process, and he did not know how Simon McDonald would know whether the prime minister was briefed about it.