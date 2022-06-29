Missed PMQs? Watch Raab and Rayner's exchange in full

In case you missed Prime Minister's Questions, here's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner facing off across the despatch box.

They stood in for PMQs while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at the Nato summit in Madrid.

Before the questions began, the pair offered their condolences to the family of cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James and to the family of Zara Aleena who was killed in Ilford on Sunday.

Proceedings then turned to the Conservatives' losses at recent by-elections, Boris Johnson's party leadership, tax rises, defence spending and "champagne socialism".