Brexit protester Steve Bray has reacted to police removing his amplifies after his noisy protest outside Parliament.

Officers reminded him of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into effect on Tuesday, with maps showing where he could and could not make a noisy protest.

But the anti-Brexiteer, who has been seen and heard in the background of many TV broadcasts in recent years, vowed he would carry on, despite the "North Korean" law.

Without a loudspeaker for once, he told the BBC: "If you can't be seen and you can't be heard, what's the point of the protest?"

Brexit: Steve Bray vows to carry on 'Mr Stop Brexit' protest