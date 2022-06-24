Lib Dems literally show Johnson the door

The Lib Dems have been celebrating their big win in Tiverton and Honiton by unveiling a new prop – a big blue door.

The words "It's time to show Boris the door" are emblazoned across it – the Lib Dems say this is what people have been telling them on the streets of east Devon.

Leader Sir Ed Davey offered his congratulations to Devon's new MP Richard Foord saying the residents "have spoken for the British people" by sending a loud and clear message to the PM.

Davey says Johnson has lost the confidence of his own party, of the people of Tiverton and Honiton, and the PM has lost the confidence of the British people.

"Boris Johson has got to go," he adds.