Letters to and from Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser Lord Geidt "will speak for themselves", the Paymaster General has told MPs.

Michael Ellis said Lord Geidt's replacement must not be "under constant political pressure" to attack the PM or be accused of being a "lackey or patsy".

He was replying to Public Administration Select Committee chairman William Wragg who asked how quickly the role would be filled, as it had previously stood unfilled for five months.

Lord Geidt quits: No 10 to publish resignation letter to PM