Johnson on housing: Time to turn benefits to bricks

The prime minister has pledged to "finish the right to own reforms" started by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Boris Johnson said working people would be able to put housing benefits towards their first mortgage.

He told an audience in Blackpool that it would be easier for hard-working families to "put away a little every month” to save a deposit.

Mr Johnson said it was time to “turn benefits to bricks” in his speech, also touching on Ukraine and the economy, as he aimed to rebuild his leadership after a confidence vote this week.

