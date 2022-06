Sir Keir Starmer told MPs he had spoken to a semi-professional footballer who decided to crowdfund an operation, because of a two-year waiting list.

He said another man called five times for an ambulance as his mother struggled to breathe, before making a final call to say she had died.

Boris Johnson said his government was paying nurses more and was making "colossal investment" in the NHS, which was possible due to strength of the economy.

LIVE: Johnson faces MPs for first time since surviving vote