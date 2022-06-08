Ian Blackford has said week after week he had called on the PM to resign, and now it had been found 41% of Tory MPs support him.

The SNP Westminster leader's comments came at Prime Minister's Questions, and referred to last Monday's confidence vote.

Mr Blackford said 97% of Scottish MPs wanted Boris Johnson to be "shown the door", and that even unionists in Scotland did not back him.

Mr Johnson joked that that most effective advocate for a United Kingdom was Mr Blackford, and asked him to “rest in place."

LIVE: Johnson faces MPs for first time since surviving vote