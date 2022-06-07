Yvette Cooper says Boris Johnson is unfit for office after Tory confidence vote win
Yvette Cooper has said that Boris Johnson is "clearly unfit for office" and the result of the Conservative Party's confidence vote is "damaging for the country".
The shadow home secretary also said that Tory MPs are not listening to the scale of anger across the country and sticking by the prime minister shows how far the party "has fallen".
On Monday Boris Johnson won a confidence vote by his own MPs - 211 to 148.