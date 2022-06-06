Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party by 211 to 148.

Speaking after the results were announced, Mr Johnson said, "it's a convincing, decisive result and what it means as a government is that we can focus on what matters to people".

After securing 58.8% of the total vote, with 41.2% voting against his leadership, the current rules state that he can not face another confidence vote for at least a year.