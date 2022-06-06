Dorries 'incredibly disappointed' by Hunt's comments

The culture secretary has criticised Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt for challenging the prime minister "on the day Russia sends rockets into Kyiv”.

Nadine Dorries was also critical of the former health secretary for previously suggesting Covid patients could have been removed from their homes when testing positive and "putting them into isolation hotels”, while she was a health minister.

She praised Boris Johnson's Covid policies saying she was "proud" of him lifting restrictions.PM seeks to rally support ahead of confidence vote