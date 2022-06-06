The chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs has confirmed a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson will be held by Conservative MPs from 18:00 to 20:00 BST.

Sir Graham Brady told reporters that the vote was triggered after at least 54 Conservative MPs asked for it.

No 10 says Mr Johnson "welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs", and that tonight's vote is "a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on".