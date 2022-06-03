The government's head of the Commission for Countering Extremism says the Prevent programme was misunderstood.

The scheme launched in 2007 and was designed to reduce the terror threat to the UK by stopping people from being drawn into terrorism.

On the BBC's Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast, she said the lack of information about the programme in Muslim communities had left a "vacuum" there, which had been filled by Islamists.

She said Prevent had to address concerns in a better way than had been done previously.