The chancellor has defended his plans to help with the cost of living, which includes a universal £400 energy bill discount.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Rishi Sunak was asked if it made sense that “someone like you” still receives the discount.

This year, Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, made the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK’s wealthiest 250 people. They have a combined fortune of £730m.