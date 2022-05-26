Rishi Sunak says the prime minister is "even more committed" to deliver for British people after the Sue Gray report.

The chancellor said there had been "quite significant changes" in Downing Street since Partygate, and Boris Johnson had his "full support".

Asked by BBC Political Editor Chris Mason if he always trusted and believed the PM, Mr Sunak said: "Yes, I 100% do."

