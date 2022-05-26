The chancellor said the most vulnerable eight million UK households will now get a total of £1,200 in support to pay their bills, when combining with measures announced on Thursday and previously.

Rishi Sunak said he hoped the latest announcements would mean “some of the burdens eased, some of the pressures lifted” on families.

Every home will get a payment of £400 this Autumn, he revealed in his ministerial statement, after he detailed a temporary windfall tax on oil and gas firms, adding a previously-announced loan to households would become a non-repayable grant.

LIVE: Millions to get payments to help with cost of living