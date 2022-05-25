Ian Blackford said "truthfulness, honesty and transparency" are not in the PM’s vocabulary, and repeated his calls for Boris Johnson to resign.

The SNP's Westminster leader said it was now proven the PM attended a lockdown event "raising a glass surrounded by gin, wine and other revellers".

In the debate on the Sue Gray report, Mr Blackford recalled a government advert featuring a Covid patient, asking people to look her in the face and say they never bent lockdown rules.

LIVE: Gray criticises No 10 leadership as party messages revealed