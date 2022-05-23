The government needs to "get a grip" and bring in a windfall tax that could give households £600 to help pay their bills, says the Labour leader.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was a "simple solution" that could easily be voted through, and it would make a "huge, huge difference".

Conservatives voted against a Labour call for a windfall tax last week, but ministers have not ruled the measure out.

