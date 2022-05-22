PM will never interfere or intervene - Zahawi

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the PM "will never interfere or intervene" with the investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

It comes after it emerged senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has led the inquiry, met Boris Johnson several weeks ago over the report. Although there are conflicting accounts on what the pair discussed.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Morning show, Nadhim Zahawi said he didn't know why the meeting was held but insisted it was normal practice for the PM to meet civil servants.