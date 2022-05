British farmers are the best in the world and could play a "big part" in tackling the cost of living crisis, Sir Ed Davey has said..

But the Lib Dem leader said the government was "slashing" their subsidies while the costs of animal feed and fertilisers were "spiralling".

Boris Johnson said he recognised the challenges that farmers were facing, but added they had "fantastic" export markets and 73 more free trade deals to exploit.

