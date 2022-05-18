PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on rising bills and help for families
Ian Blackford called on the prime minister to sack his chancellor if he would not deliver an emergency budget to deal with the "cost of living crisis".
Boris Johnson said the government had spent "billions already" to help people and councils respond to Covid, the spike in energy prices, and other costs caused by the invasion of Ukraine, adding the UK had a "strong economy with massively high employment". Johnson under pressure on cost of living at PMQs