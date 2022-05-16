Stop and search powers must be used "with respect", the policing minster said, at the start of a campaign with officers targeting knife crime.

After the home secretary relaxed rules on the searches, Kit Malthouse said there was a place for them in the "police armoury" and they were "absolutely warranted".

He was speaking in Peterborough as Operation Sceptre got under way with forces across England and Wales focussing on knife crime and offering amnesties for weapons.

