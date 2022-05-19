The Labour leader said the prime minister was responsible for the culture that led to 126 fines over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer called for the full Sue Gray report into Partygate, that was put on hold during the police inquiry, to be published.

Asked if he thought he might be fined over an event in Durham, Sir Keir added there was "no comparison to be made here".

