The UK and Sweden have made a "solemn declaration" to come to one another's aid should either nation be attacked, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson said this "should be implicit" in the two countries' relationship already, but needed to be stated given Russia's war in Ukraine.

The prime minister told the BBC's James Lansdale that the kind of support offered to Sweden, if it were to be attacked, would depend on the circumstances and what Sweden requested.

He also said Britain would "strongly support" a Nato application bid from Sweden and Finland.