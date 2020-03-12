The Levelling Up secretary has been questioned about meeting a manifesto pledge on house building.

The Conservatives had promised to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s in England.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Michael Gove said he was "not bound by one criterion alone".

He added that while "arithmetic" was important, so was "beauty", "belonging" and "democracy and building".

Ministers pledge votes on neighbours' extensions, but leave question mark over housing target