Prince Charles stood in for the Queen for the first time to open a new session of Parliament, after she had to pull out because of mobility problems.

In the House of Lords, he gave her speech outlining her government's priorities, listing the bills it plans to bring before MPs and peers.

The speech closed by looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.