Keir Starmer: Emily Thornberry defends the Labour leader's alleged lockdown breach

Emily Thornberry has defended Keir Starmer's alleged lockdown breach as having a different context to the Downing Street gatherings.

The Shadow Attorney General said the event was "completely different" to the series of events at Downing Street, which she said were pre-organised as a celebration.

Durham police are investigating whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules on a visit during which he drank beer in an MP's office.

Labour has insisted no rules were broken during the visit.

Sir Keir Starmer investigated over alleged lockdown breach

