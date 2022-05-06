Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives endured a "tough night" in the local council elections across England.

The prime minister said it had been a "mixed set of results" for the Tories with gains in some places and losses in others.

Asked by broadcasters during a visit to a school in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency if he took responsibility for the results, Mr Johnson said: "Of course".

Election results 2022: Conservatives lose seats on English councils