The culture secretary said the person leading the review into BBC funding will have "full rein" to come up with their own conclusions.

Nadine Dorries said "everybody" would be part of it and she would have "no influence, no say" on the findings of the consultation.

She was being questioned my fellow Conservative MP Damian Green over how independent it could be when she had already said the BBC licence fee should not carry on.

He asked about the point of the consultation, and whether it was a "sham”, when Ms Dorries had "already come to a very firm conclusion".

