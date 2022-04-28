Sir Keir Starmer said all politicians have a "responsibility to change the culture in Parliament” following a week of bad headlines about MPs from across the Commons.

The Labour leader said the Conservative Party should “take action now” against its MP accused of watching pornography on a phone in the Commons chamber, as the name of the man is known to the party.

On a campaign visit to Cumbria, the Labour leader added he was “deeply concerned” about reports of sexist comments made by an unnamed member of his shadow cabinet.