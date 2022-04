On the 30th anniversary of Betty Boothroyd being elected the Commons' first woman Speaker, here is some of her acceptance speech.

The Labour MP for West Bromwich - who would give up her party allegiance on taking the role - said she should be selected for "what I am, and not for what I was born".

Her speech from 1992 echoes issues in Parliament in 2022, where there are new claims of sexism and misogyny.

Life in Politics: Speaker and Labour MP Betty Boothroyd