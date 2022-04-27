PMQs: Lucas and Johnson on MPs facing sexual harassment claims
The prime minister has said sexual harassment was "intolerable" and did constitute “grounds for dismissal”.
Boris Johnson was responding to Green MP Caroline Lucas asking about newspaper reports that 56 MPs, including three cabinet members, have been reported to Parliament's complaints scheme for sexual misconduct claims.
She asked if sexual harassment would be considered grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code.
